GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Timothy Swims, 40, address not available, careless driving, no insurance, jailed.
James Kingsley Woods, 31, address not available, failure to comply, COVID-19 violation (not wearing a mask), released on bond.
Morgan McGeoy Jr., 57, 2133 Haylee Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, public profanity, jailed.
Braxton Harrell, 42, 417 W. Harding Ave., burglary, released pending further investigation.
Leroy Watkins, 49, 128 Noel St., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Roosevelt Davenport III, 30, 308 Third St., DUI, no driver’s license, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Terrance Hudson, 35, 331 Mitchell St., Itta Bena, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), jailed.
Billy Montrell Jackson, 36, 1217 Ave. E, possession of a controlled substance enhanced by a firearm, released on bond.
Lemarcus Washington, 20, 416 Cherokee Road, trespassing, disorderly conduct, jailed.
