GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Edward Harper, 31, 106 N. Al Thomas Circle, Itta Bena, domestic violence, carrying a concealed weapon, jailed.
Marsles Campbell, 26, 216 McNeill St., domestic violence (warrant), bond jumping (warrant), jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Jaytervis Starks, 20, 402 County Road 362, Lot 20, disorderly conduct, jailed.
Charles Henry Morgan, 54, 107 Kendall Drive, Belzoni, suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, improper tag, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to smoke alarm activated by food on stove at 604 Pine St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.