GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Devonta Brown, 23, 102 School St., Sidon, simple assault to create fear, released on bond.
Christopher Reed, 31, address not available, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, released on bond.
Taighe Stewart, 27, 104 Country Club Drive, disturbing the peace, contempt of court (warrant), released on bond.
Roderick Wilson, 39, address not available, no seat belt, no proof of insurance, improper turn, DUI (first), released on bond.
Emmanuel Hernandez, 57, 623 U.S. 82 W., domestic violence, jailed.
Brandon Turner, 38, 1257 County Road 320, disturbing the peace, jailed.
Raven Carr, 26, 105 Miller St., Sidon, no driver’s license, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Damian Moore, 31, 106 Freedom St, Itta Bena, contempt of court, jailed.
Willie Montgomery, 46, 207 Valley Drive, DUI, suspended driver’s license, expired tag, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Maigdelia Ortiz Moreno, 30, 44 Meadowbrook Road, DUI, released on bond.
Joey Leman Horton, 42, 3765 Cambridge Station Drive, Memphis, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a false alarm at 1245 Virden Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.