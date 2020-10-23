GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Darnesha Buchanan, 27, 311 Birch St., Apt. A, failure to yield, no driver’s license, no insurance, released on bond.
Fredrick Gilbert, 42, address unavailable, child neglect (three counts), released on bond
Shameka Gillis, 25, address unavailable, intervention court, jailed.
Shaniquill Bailey, 29, address not available, intervention court, jailed.
Chiquita Danielle Nathan, 27, 110 Champion St., contempt of court, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Jasmine Davis, 28, 501 Pine St., malicious mischief (warrant), released on bond.
Jakari Davis, 33, 305 Washington St., Moorhead, malicious mischief, jailed.
Kevin Lloyd, 34, 380 McCool St., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no driver’s license, disregarding a traffic device, released on bond.
