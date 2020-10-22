GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Johnathan Harbison, 29, 303 W. Jefferson Ave., Apt. A, possession of drug paraphernalia, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
William Kelley, 40, 3800 Baldwin Road, terminated from Restitution Center, Mississippi Department of Corrections arrest, jailed.
Usher Leonard, 21, 3800 Baldwin Road, terminated from Restitution Center, Mississippi Department of Corrections arrest, jailed.
Christopher Scott, 32, 3800 Baldwin Road, terminated from Restitution Center, Mississippi Department of Corrections arrest, jailed.
Eric Taylor, 55, 3800 Baldwin Road, terminated from Restitution Center, Mississippi Department of Corrections arrest, jailed.
Kevier Mitchell, 19, 5472 Stephen Forest Road, Memphis, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Mississippi Valley State University Police arrest, jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.