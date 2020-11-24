GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Malik Martez Banks, 24, 612 Dewey St., contempt of court (warrant), released on bond.
Demarcus Scott, 28, 7600 Thurman Drive, Apt. 5B, shoplifting, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Kailey Barlow, 34, 701 Robert E. Lee Drive, DUI (first), released on own recognizance.
Keveon Davis, 21, 105 Davis Drive, Itta Bena, disobeying an ordinance (warrant), jailed.
Kenderick Harris, 18, 1240 Glendale Circle, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Jacob Nichols, 26, 500 King Valley Circle, Pelham, Alabama, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
