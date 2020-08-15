The following cases were disposed of in the July 22, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
William Marble, 21, 700 Ave. E, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling, $644.25, sentenced to five days in jail.
Richard Payton, 36, 617 Third Ave. N., driving with a suspended license, case dismissed; failure to signal, case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Linda Whitfield, 48, 500 W. Jefferson Ave., petit larceny, case dismissed; malicious mischief, $394.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended; trespassing after notice of non-permission, $374.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended.
Timothy Blissett, 42, 1412 Alla Court, driving with a suspended license, case passed to file.
Derek Coleman Grimmett, 42, 3030 Mississippi 7 N., speeding, case dismissed.
Bobby Grisham, 21, 507 Cemetery Road, North Carrollton, careless driving, case passed to file.
Marko Hunter, 43, 214 W. Percy St., driving with a suspended license, $413; seat-belt violation, $25; seat-belt violation, case passed to file.
Johnny E. Jackson, 35, 423 Martin Luther King Drive, contempt of court (failure to serve days as ordered), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Oct. 28.
Lucy Lee James, 60, County Road 398, Lot 21, Itta Bena, no license plates, case dismissed.
Tarvis Kinds, 36, 600 W. Market St., no driver’s license, $363; no license plates, $100.
April Lawrence, 25, 115 W. Martin Luther King Drive, no driver’s license, $363; child-restraint violation, $118; failure to signal, $193.
Johnny McNelson, 24, 838 Central Ave., Clarksville, Tennesee, expired license plates, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Joseph Murry, 68, 114 Lee St., Unit A, no driver’s license, $363; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; seat-belt violation, case passed to file.
Billy R. Perry Jr., 56, 211 Cotton Row, Cleveland, speeding, $118; no license plates, $100.
Jermirck Ross, 44, 710 Cotton St., no driver’s license (second), $363; improper equipment, case passed to file; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (second), $493.
Marquite Terry, 32, 212 N. Stone Ave., speeding, case dismissed; following too closely, case dismissed; improper lane usage, case dismissed.
The following cases were disposed of in the July 29, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Naquita Brown, 32, 415 Ave. G, no driver’s license (second), $363; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (second), $493.
Cordaro Champion, 32, 708 Ave. E, contempt of court (failure to serve days as ordered), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4.
Travis Clark, 19, 509 Hope St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling, $494.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended; possession of marijuana (first), $474.25.
Earvin Course, 66, 806 Broad St., contempt of court (failure to pay restitution), case dismissed.
James Davis, 64, 710 Walthall St., discharging a firearm within city limits, $394.25.
Dwight Jerome Die, 44, 2901 McKennedy Drive, DUI (second offense), sentenced to 30 days, 15 days suspended, $150; driving with a suspended license (DUI), found guilty, given credit for time served; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), found guilty, given credit for time served; careless driving, found guilty, given credit for time served; false identifying information, found guilty, given credit for time served.
Johnnisha Duncan, 20, 218 McGehee St., disturbing the peace, $394.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Derek Greer, 30, 1202 W. Claiborne Ave., simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; petit larceny, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4.
Ricky Hill Jr., 25, 402 Railroad Ave., Sidon, resisting arrest, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; possession of a controlled substance, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; possession of paraphernalia, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; petit larceny, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed.
Maurice Sharone Hurt, 39, 600 Ave. I, DUI (first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; no driver’s license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; obstructing traffic, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4.
Chartorjon (Shugg) Jasper, 28, 1301 Roosevelt Ave., Unit E, shoplifting (first), $544.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended, banned from Walmart for one year; malicious mischief, $494.25.
Robert Johnson Jr., 64, 405 McGehee St., depositing in a public place (illegal dumping, removal required), $374.25.
Shykehria Johnson, 24, 706 Montjoy St., $494.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
William Joe Nanny, 49, 337 W. Adams Ave., depositing in a public place (illegal dumping, removal required), $374.25.
Coratthis Newell, 30, 1110 Lincoln Ave., possession of paraphernalia, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4.
Sedrick Roby, 36, 400 Ione St., DUI (first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (second), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; driving with a suspended license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4.
Tonia Stephens, 57, 439 W. Harding Ave., simple cruelty to a cat or dog, $624.25.
Myreona Stewart, 20, 3611 Askew Ave., Kansas City, Missouri, possession of marijuana (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; no driver’s license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; ran a stop sign (first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 4.
Dewayne Young, 57, 315 Wheeler St., Itta Bena, DUI (first offense), $816; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; no driver’s license, $343.
