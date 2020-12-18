GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Michael D. House, 45, 201 W. Barton Ave., possession of a controlled substance, jailed.
Jarius Harris, 20, 1615 Alla Court, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, released on bond.
Sammie Streeter, 21, 302 W. Kelly St., Sidon, possession of marijuana enhanced by a firearm, contempt of court (six counts), released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.