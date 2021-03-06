GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Jeffrey Johnson, 17, 1313 Roosevelt Ave., Apt. D, attempted aggravated assault, jailed.
Maria De La Luz Vega Castro, 24, 306 Martin St., DUI (first), released on bond.
