GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Brandi Nicole Newman, 33, address not available, shoplifting (warrant), released on bond.
Donald Taylor II, 27, 3113 U.S. 51 S., Duck Hill, shoplifting, contempt of court, no insurance, released on bond.
Terrance Gardner, 25, 313 Broad St., resisting arrest, domestic violence, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), jailed.
Kalvin Conrad, 25, address not available, contempt of court (failure to appear, three counts), telephone profanity, disturbing the peace, COVID-19 violation, released on bond.
Larry Hogan, 26, 512 E. Washington St., domestic violence, jailed.
Jakierra Miles, 19, address not available, domestic violence, jailed.
Brendan Stamps, 21, 6 Bush Road, Sunflower, attempted aggravated assault, jailed.
Dewayne Russell, 50, 300 McNeill St., running a red light, driving with a suspended license, released on bond.
Anthony Kinds, 48, address not available, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, failure to yield to blue lights, failure to comply, released on own recognizance.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Chadwick Martin, 39, 8 County Road 1380, Booneville, revoked from restitution center, jailed.
Arnold Calvin, 59, 3011 U.S. 82 E., Apt. 14, DUI (first), no driver’s license, jailed.
Shekila Garrett, 28, 1103 B., Union St., Winona, contempt of court, Winona Police Department arrest, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Removed smoke from a HVAC unit at 1408 Alla Court.
Turned off gas at 500 Ave. G and turned the scene over to Atmos Energy.
