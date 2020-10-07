GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Jennifer Carol Weeks, 34, 905 County Road 193, Carrollton, simple assault warrant, released on bond.
Natasha Scales, 34, 401 Kinney St., failure to signal, possession of cocaine, released on bond.
Lelson Whitehead, 32, 807 Henderson St., contempt of court (two counts), released on bond.
Ashley Smith, 28, 213 Ave. G, disregarding a traffic device, no driver’s license, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Reginald Spivey, 25, 531 Taylor Drive, domestic violence, jailed.
Ashley Hughes, 33, 9601 County Road 519, aggravated assault, released after complainant declined to prosecute.
