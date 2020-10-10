GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Cassandra Logan, 51, 214 E. Percy St., domestic violence, simple assault, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Brittney Lucas Williams, 31, 1800 Grenada Blvd., simple assault, released on bond.
Updated: October 10, 2020 @ 5:36 am
