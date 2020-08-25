GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Kyle Kemp, 25, 1707 Highland Ave., trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court, jailed.
Jose Perez Jr., 46, address unknown, bench warrant (failure to appear), released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Lee Marvin Williams, 56, 7731 County Road 513, malicious mischief, released on bond.
Charity Akers, 44, 933 Sanders Lane, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance (felony), expired driver’s license, no insurance, jailed.
Luke Harrison, 34, 9510 Trefore Ave., St. Louis, burglary of a church, jailed.
