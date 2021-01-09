GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Cathy Ann Pearson, 58, 305 Scott St., Rosedale, shoplifting, released on bond.
Tasa Lee Fulgham, 55, 5804 Mississippi 1 N., Rosedale, shoplifting, released on bond.
Amber Pearl Head, 32, 1207 Schley St., Itta Bena, shoplifting, released on bond.
Cameron Cheeks, 20, 420 Hope St., false pretenses (warrant), released on own recognizance.
Roosevelt Holmes, 56, 2279 Holly Grove Road, Cruger, contempt of court, released on bond.
