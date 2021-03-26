GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Jacaraian Neshaye Starks, 22, 1620 Main St., Apt. 1A, contempt of court (warrant), released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Ashley Billings, 37, 3234 County Road 145, bench warrant (drug court), released on bond.
Melvin Smith, 47, 2627 Kay White Circle, child support warrant, jailed.
Joshua Holcomb, 41, 105 N. Side Drive, Morgan City, simple assault (three counts), jailed.
