GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Torrance Garner, 25, 313 Broad St., two warrants issued for careless driving, released on own recognizance.
Markevus Young, 24, 1006 Strong Ave., no driver’s license, failure to signal, possession of marijuana enhanced by a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, released on bond.
Dominique Hays, 31, 411 McGehee St., contempt of court (two counts), released on bond.
Veronica Lockett, 39, 123 Maple St., disturbance of a family, released on bond.
Karisa Riley, 21, 121 Maple St., simple assault (warrant), released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Frederick Kentrell McClain, 32, 105 McGehee St., DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Akeem Stephens, 24, 439 W. Harding Ave., felony fleeing, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, disregard for a traffic device, possession of marijuana, driving on the wrong side of the road, jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.