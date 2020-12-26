The following cases were disposed of in the Dec. 9, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Maurice Ambers, 37, 301 Barrentine St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case passed to file.
Anthony Shavez Flowers, 25, 1300 Roosevelt Ave., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling, $644.25, sentenced to 30 days, 20 days suspended.
Mukyron McBride, 23, 6044 Mission Ridge Road, Memphis, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed; domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed.
Richard Payton, 36, 617 Third Ave. N., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling, $494.25.
Cordarious Peppers, 21, 162 Peachtree St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case passed to file.
Stacy Regular Jr., 27, 131 Ridgeland Road, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case passed to file.
Ellen H. Roberts Jr., 57, 100 McCain St., North Carrollton, DUI (first offense), $616, appeal bond set at $1,200, ordered to attend and complete MASEP.
John Steed Jr., 46, 132 Bayou Drive, Lake Village, Arkansas, $644.25, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended.
Gregory Lamar West, 43, 402 W. Monroe Ave., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case passed to file.
Kendra West, 46, 402 W. Monroe Ave., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case passed to file.
Laquarius Brown, 30, 202 Western Circle, exhibiting a weapon, case dismissed, unable to locate affiant.
Nijal Burns, 22, 14000 U.S. 82 W., shoplifting, case passed to file.
R. Conner, 50, 503 W. Gibbs St., indecent exposure, bench warrant issued (failure to appear); possession of marijuana (first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; possession of paraphernalia, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department.
Quadree Cork, 22, 417 Ave. A, illegal gambling, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; resisting arrest, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department.
Latonya Renee Edwards, 32, 32800 County Road 512, Lot 122, Sidon, simple assault, case dismissed, unable to locate affiant; driving with a suspended license, $413; speeding, $153.
Gregory Green, 52, P.O. Box 491, Cleveland, cleanliness, sanitation and fire prevention violation, case passed to file, affiant declined to prosecute.
Natasha Hammond, 26, 800 Henderson St., telephone harassment, case dismissed; willful trespassing, case passed to file.
Kevin Michael Harrell Jr., 28, 304 W. Scott St., malicious mischief, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial March 10; disturbing the peace, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial March 21.
Kaderius Hunt, 32, 111 Western Circle, no driver’s license, case dismissed.
Johnny E. Jackson, 36, 423 Martin Luther King Drive, contempt of court (failure to serve days as ordered), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial March 10.
Anthony Mallett Sr., 46, 217 Elm St., simple assault, found not guilty.
Martena Martin, 47, 101 R.B. Schlater Drive, Morgan City, shoplifting (first), case dismissed.
Malik McClendon, 19, 405 Kinney St., willful trespassing, $624.25; petit larceny, $624.25, sentenced to 30 days, 25 days suspended; petit larceny, $624.25, sentenced to 30 days, 25 days suspended.
Denterice Phillips, 36, 2790 Tugboat Lane, Unit 203, Cordova, Tennessee, running a stop sigh (first offense), $193.
Thomas Wayne Poindexter, 38, 102 Canary Cove, COVID-19 violation (operating a non-essential business), $424.25.
Mary Catherine Reed, 39, 1521 Grenada Blvd., Unit A, simple assault, case dismissed, affiant unavailable.
Karisa Riley, 30, 121 Maple St., simple assault, case passed to file.
Ashley Robinson, 27, 601 State St., contempt of court (failure to pay restitution), case set for trial June 30; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to comply with court orders), $224.25, sentenced to 30 days; simple assault, case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file.
Liqewita Thurmond, 41, 801 Cypress Ave., Unit 3F, disturbing the peace, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
J’von Townsend, 20, 109 Young St., petit larceny, case dismissed, unable to locate affiant; reckless driving, $203; leaving the scene of an accident, $193; resisting arrest, $424.25; seat-belt violation, $25; disregarding a traffic device, $193; disregarding a traffic device, case passed to file; disregarding a traffic device, case passed to file; disregarding a traffic device, case passed to file.
Tyrone Walker, 40, 211 Martin Luther King Drive, petit larceny, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute; receiving stole property, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute; petit larceny, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial March 10.
Leroy Watkins, 39, 128 Noel St., simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Aldrekas Williams, 23, 916 Martin Luther King Drive, illegal gambling, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; resisting arrest, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department.
Kelvin Williams, 49, 616 State St., Unit B, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial March 10.
Yamika Collins, 28, 330 W. Adams Ave., direct contempt of court (violation of judge’s oder to not interrupt court), $25, sentenced to serve one day in city jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.