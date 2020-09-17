GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Walter F. Carey, 53, address unknown, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, jailed.
Tanesha F. Streeter, 33, 108 Lunar Circle, contempt of court (warrant), released on bond.
Tekeria Arterberry, 27, address unknown, contempt of court (warrant), carrying a concealed weapon, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Sharilyn Housley, 33, 711 Sharkey Road, Charleston, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, speeding, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Alica Robertson, 42, 507 Wilder Drive, Flora, possession of a controlled substance, Winona Police Department arrest, jailed.
Thomas Wilson, 47, 113 Dogwood Lane, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Extinguished a small grass fire along U.S. 82 West overpass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.