GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Aakiyra Sims, 20, 802 Ave. G, contempt of court, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Ricky Donelle Addison, 36, 202 Third Ave., Morgan City, DUI (first), released on bond.
Jacob Daniel Anderson, 31, 3800 Baldwin Road (Technical Violation Center), absconding, jailed.
Melvin Bruce, 39, 1107 Schley St., Itta Bena, DUI, jailed.
Nathan Keon Floyd, 30, 6419 County Road 92, felony possession of marijuana enhanced by a firearm, seat-belt violation, jailed.
Torriar Gibson, 18, 300 Lakeshore St., possession of a stolen firearm, jailed.
Willie Lee Cross Jr., 41, address not available, DUI (first), no driver’s license, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Christopher Jones, 45, 1810 Grenada Blvd., DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Edward Lee Primus Jr., 32, 409 County Road 202, DUI (first), released on bond.
Rodriguez Ross, 33, 600 County Road 362, Lot 22, Itta Bena, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Eric Smith, 36, 210 R.B. Schlater Drive, Morgan City, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol, released on bond.
Alexander E. Stevenson, 26, 701 Ave. J, improper equipment, no insurance, assault on a law enforcement officer, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Extinguished a smoking outlet at 902 Sgt. John Pittman Drive.
Turned off the breaker to an electrical socket at 506 Lamar St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.