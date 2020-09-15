GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Jaytevis Starks, 20, 402 County Road 362, Lot 20, Itta Bena, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), jailed.
Roosevelt Jenes, 30, 3004 Twin Lakes Blvd., Apt. 20, violation of bond conditions, jailed.
Tom D. Fondren Jr., 66, 101 Vardaman St., contempt of court, DUI (first), expired driver’s license, child endangerment (three counts), destruction of public property, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Courtney Pate, 33, 19406 Mississippi 17, Coila, contempt of court (warrant), Carroll County Sheriff’s Department arrest, released to Carroll County authorities.
Kendrick Harris, 18, 920 Curtis Flowers Circle, Apt. A, speeding, DUI, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on own recognizance.
Anne Pearl Huff, 53, 905 Mississippi Ave., subsequent DUI (felony), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Charisse Stone, 33, 201 George St., DUI, jailed.
Pintor Hill, 39, 30 Gipson Ave., Apt. 14, Glendora, DUI (first), no seat belt, no insurance, suspended driver’s license, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Robert Defreese, 35, address unknown, DUI (first), no driver’s license, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.