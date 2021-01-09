MUNICIPAL COURT
The following cases were disposed of in the Dec. 16, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Montrelus Booker, 26, 216 Ash St., Unit A, domestic violence (simple assault, second offense), $544.25, sentenced to serve 30 days, 25 days suspended, ordered to complete eight sessions of anger management counseling.
Rodrick Crigler, 32, 902 Henry St., Unit B2, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; no driver’s license, $313; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (third or subsequent offense), $593.
Eric Terrell Davidson, 29, 701 Second Ave. N., disturbing the peace, $494.25, sentenced to serve 30 days, 30 days suspend-ed.
Ja’kiran Fiffer, 19, 117 Champagne St., seat-belt violation, case passed to file; seat-belt violation, $25; speeding, $208; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; failure to stop for blue lights, $143.
Joseph Earl Harrell, 30, 1111 Mississippi Ave., public drunkenness, case dismissed.
Judith Haynes, 36, 4241 County Road 130, Carrollton, shoplifting (first), banned from Walmart for one year, sentenced to serve 30 days, 30 days suspended, $544.25; shoplifting (first), banned from Walmart for one year, sentenced to serve 30 days, 30 days suspended, $524.25; trespassing after notice of non-permission, banned from Walmart for one year, sentenced to serve 30 days, 30 days suspended, $424.25.
Patrick Heinrick, 41, 1202 W. President Ave., contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; shoplifting (second), $544.25, sentenced to serve 30 days, 25 days suspended.
Cedric Jones, 31, 1004 Carrollton Ave., possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case dismissed; disregarding a traffic device, case dismissed; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case dismissed.
Victoria Longstreet, 28, 1620 Main St., Unit 8A, embezzlement, $494.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended .
Cedrick C. Matthews Sr., 51, 404 First Ave. N., possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, $494.25; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (third or subsequent offense), $593.
Antoine Moore, 43, 807 McLean St., disturbing the peace, case passed to file, $50.
Edward D. Pugh, 43, 313 Ash St., DUI (first offense), case dismissed; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), case dismissed; no driver’s license, case dismissed.
Keithrick Silas, 41, 720 Thurman St., Itta Bena, DUI (first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; careless driving, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; no driver’s license, $320; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; expired license plates, $100; no driver’s license (second), $313; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; disregarding a traffic device, case passed to file.
Breona Stanciel, 31, 1400 Alla Court, contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed.
Detreka Thomas, 42, 621 Mimosa St., DUI (second offense), case dismissed; no driver’s license, case dismissed; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), case dismissed; careless driving, case dismissed.
James Williams, 29, 207 County Road 199, shoplifting (first), banned from Walmart chain of stores, $544.25, sentenced to serve 30 days, 30 days suspended; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, $474.25.
Kija Wynn, 21, 2206 Mabyline St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), $494.25, ordered to complete eight sessions of anger management counseling, sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, 30 days suspended.
MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Leflore County in:
October
Raines Clanton Cook and Maegan Kelly Fennell
Thomas Terrelle Whitehead and Bettina Fay Kidd
Justin Rashad Blake and Shawanda R. McDonald
Kerry Kristopher Long and Michelle Hancock Edwards
Stacey Cotina White and Ashley Nicole Hankins
Dudley Richard Bozeman III and Mary Dudley Pillow
Matthew Martin and Connie Cooper Wilder
Jabarus Lamar Young and Marquitte Lashaun Booker
William Cody McBride and Whitni Brinn Holeman
Taylor Kent Buchanan and Nichole Loren Henry
Royce Lucas Jackson and Latonya Catrice Garner
November
Kenneth Lamar Bacon and Litoral Sennell Wilson
Ricky Cunningham and Brigitte Renae Brister
Willie James Jackson and Linnie B. Head
Johnny Williams III and Lashawaki S. Frison
Paul Gaston Lyon Jr. and Kathryn Grayce Coleman
Horace Deshun Williams and Shatrecia L. Brownlow
Nathan Christopher Thompson and Kayla Michelle Blanchard
Dustin Taylor Caruso and Hillary Leigh Dickens
Thomas Wayne Poindexter and Velma Mae Givens
Henry Lee Frison and Natacia Breyoun Scott
Thomas Mitchell Baugh and Michelle Brooke Valente
Boris Dunta Scales and Charleta Beyonce Horne
Marcus King Montgomery and Denetra D.L. Mixon
December
Anthony Sergio Williams and Kapricia Shambray Metcalf
Ison Tecoda Maggitt and Tawanda Tasha James
Robert Earl Pritchett Jr. and Tyissha Kiosha Payton
Nastacia Chaunte Rice and Tanyll Shaquerya Cannon
Oslar Alonzo Woods and Kennesha Letesha Byrdo
Robert Wayne Vance III and Mary Eloise Gregg
Travis Matthew Jaco and Taylor Chyanne Peden
Jammy Jamane Meeks and Ebony Angelique Milton
Byron L. Granderson and Tawana L. Friend
John V. Warren and Anna Katherine Cates
Virgil Benard Scallion and Tammy Lee Scallion
James E. Wiggins and Mamie L. Zimmerman
Andrew V. Fandle and Anne C. Dunn
Timothy C.R. Lee and Debra Denise Young
James D. Henderson and Nicole Denise Cary
January
Jacob Bradley Garrard and Anne Eden
Montravius Demond Alexander and Tazsa Analishia Sutton
Jessie Calhoun Hunt and Erica Monique Smith
DIVORCES
The following couples were granted divorce in Leflore County Chancery Court in:
October
Gregory West and Kendra West
Tony Saia and Cyndi Saia
Steven Wilson and Retasa Wilson
Anthony Clay and Ajoa Clay
Travis Bledsoe and Travett Whitehall
Loren Drew Gilliland and Dawn Jerden Gilliland
Barbara Robinson and Philson Robinson
Ricky Cunningham and Cynthia Hart
November
Javonte Stokes and La’Tia Davis
Gerald A. Gord and Jennifer Allen Gord
Ismail Amidou and Victoria Amidou
Baylor Heath Bryant and Mary Magruder Drake Bryant
Thomas Poindexter and Selina Poindexter
Allen Parker Swain and Nallie Pillow Swain
December
Aubrey Gideon and Kaprcia Shambray Metcalf Gideon
Glen Elliott and Christeen Holt
Mark James Chandler and Gelda A. Singleton Chandler
James Lehaman and Monica Coleman Lehaman
Timothy Terry and Jalisa Terry
David Wayne Herbert and Suzanne Drunette Herbert
Adam Antoine Gnemi and Randi Rae Henderson Gnemi
Marco Dickens and Kimberly Dickens
Henry Womack and Donna Harris
Fredrick McClinton and Kia Redmond
Daniel Earnest Myvett and Mercedes Myvett
Charles Newman II and Brandi Newman
Earnest Middleton and Kempestt Middleton
