MUNICIPAL COURT

The following cases were disposed of in the Dec. 16, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:

Montrelus Booker, 26, 216 Ash St., Unit A, domestic violence (simple assault, second offense), $544.25, sentenced to serve 30 days, 25 days suspended, ordered to complete eight sessions of anger management counseling.

Rodrick Crigler, 32, 902 Henry St., Unit B2, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; no driver’s license, $313; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (third or subsequent offense), $593.

Eric Terrell Davidson, 29, 701 Second Ave. N., disturbing the peace, $494.25, sentenced to serve 30 days, 30 days suspend-ed.

Ja’kiran Fiffer, 19, 117 Champagne St., seat-belt violation, case passed to file; seat-belt violation, $25; speeding, $208; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; failure to stop for blue lights, $143.

Joseph Earl Harrell, 30, 1111 Mississippi Ave., public drunkenness, case dismissed.

Judith Haynes, 36, 4241 County Road 130, Carrollton, shoplifting (first), banned from Walmart for one year, sentenced to serve 30 days, 30 days suspended, $544.25; shoplifting (first), banned from Walmart for one year, sentenced to serve 30 days, 30 days suspended, $524.25; trespassing after notice of non-permission, banned from Walmart for one year, sentenced to serve 30 days, 30 days suspended, $424.25.

Patrick Heinrick, 41, 1202 W. President Ave., contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; shoplifting (second), $544.25, sentenced to serve 30 days, 25 days suspended.

Cedric Jones, 31, 1004 Carrollton Ave., possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case dismissed; disregarding a traffic device, case dismissed; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case dismissed.

Victoria Longstreet, 28, 1620 Main St., Unit 8A, embezzlement, $494.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended .

Cedrick C. Matthews Sr., 51, 404 First Ave. N., possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, $494.25; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (third or subsequent offense), $593.

Antoine Moore, 43, 807 McLean St., disturbing the peace, case passed to file, $50.

Edward D. Pugh, 43, 313 Ash St., DUI (first offense), case dismissed; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), case dismissed; no driver’s license, case dismissed.

Keithrick Silas, 41, 720 Thurman St., Itta Bena, DUI (first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; careless driving, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; no driver’s license, $320; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; expired license plates, $100; no driver’s license (second), $313; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; disregarding a traffic device, case passed to file.

Breona Stanciel, 31, 1400 Alla Court, contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed.

Detreka Thomas, 42, 621 Mimosa St., DUI (second offense), case dismissed; no driver’s license, case dismissed; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), case dismissed; careless driving, case dismissed.

James Williams, 29, 207 County Road 199, shoplifting (first), banned from Walmart chain of stores, $544.25, sentenced to serve 30 days, 30 days suspended; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, $474.25.

Kija Wynn, 21, 2206 Mabyline St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), $494.25, ordered to complete eight sessions of anger management counseling, sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, 30 days suspended.

MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Leflore County in:

October

Raines Clanton Cook and Maegan Kelly Fennell

Thomas Terrelle Whitehead and Bettina Fay Kidd

Justin Rashad Blake and Shawanda R. McDonald

Kerry Kristopher Long and Michelle Hancock Edwards

Stacey Cotina White and Ashley Nicole Hankins

Dudley Richard Bozeman III and Mary Dudley Pillow

Matthew Martin and Connie Cooper Wilder

Jabarus Lamar Young and Marquitte Lashaun Booker

William Cody McBride and Whitni Brinn Holeman

Taylor Kent Buchanan and Nichole Loren Henry

Royce Lucas Jackson and Latonya Catrice Garner

November

Kenneth Lamar Bacon and Litoral Sennell Wilson

Ricky Cunningham and Brigitte Renae Brister

Willie James Jackson and Linnie B. Head

Johnny Williams III and Lashawaki S. Frison

Paul Gaston Lyon Jr. and Kathryn Grayce Coleman

Horace Deshun Williams and Shatrecia L. Brownlow

Nathan Christopher Thompson and Kayla Michelle Blanchard

Dustin Taylor Caruso and Hillary Leigh Dickens

Thomas Wayne Poindexter and Velma Mae Givens

Henry Lee Frison and Natacia Breyoun Scott

Thomas Mitchell Baugh and Michelle Brooke Valente

Boris Dunta Scales and Charleta Beyonce Horne

Marcus King Montgomery and Denetra D.L. Mixon

December

Anthony Sergio Williams and Kapricia Shambray Metcalf

Ison Tecoda Maggitt and Tawanda Tasha James

Robert Earl Pritchett Jr. and Tyissha Kiosha Payton

Nastacia Chaunte Rice and Tanyll Shaquerya Cannon

Oslar Alonzo Woods and Kennesha Letesha Byrdo

Robert Wayne Vance III and Mary Eloise Gregg

Travis Matthew Jaco and Taylor Chyanne Peden

Jammy Jamane Meeks and Ebony Angelique Milton

Byron L. Granderson and Tawana L. Friend

John V. Warren and Anna Katherine Cates

Virgil Benard Scallion and Tammy Lee Scallion

James E. Wiggins and Mamie L. Zimmerman

Andrew V. Fandle and Anne C. Dunn

Timothy C.R. Lee and Debra Denise Young

James D. Henderson and Nicole Denise Cary

January

Jacob Bradley Garrard and Anne Eden

Montravius Demond Alexander and Tazsa Analishia Sutton

Jessie Calhoun Hunt and Erica Monique Smith

DIVORCES

The following couples were granted divorce in Leflore County Chancery Court in:

October

Gregory West and Kendra West

Tony Saia and Cyndi Saia

Steven Wilson and Retasa Wilson

Anthony Clay and Ajoa Clay

Travis Bledsoe and Travett Whitehall

Loren Drew Gilliland and Dawn Jerden Gilliland

Barbara Robinson and Philson Robinson

Ricky Cunningham and Cynthia Hart

November

Javonte Stokes and La’Tia Davis

Gerald A. Gord and Jennifer Allen Gord

Ismail Amidou and Victoria Amidou

Baylor Heath Bryant and Mary Magruder Drake Bryant

Thomas Poindexter and Selina Poindexter

Allen Parker Swain and Nallie Pillow Swain

December

Aubrey Gideon and Kaprcia Shambray Metcalf Gideon

Glen Elliott and Christeen Holt

Mark James Chandler and Gelda A. Singleton Chandler

James Lehaman and Monica Coleman Lehaman

Timothy Terry and Jalisa Terry

David Wayne Herbert and Suzanne Drunette Herbert

Adam Antoine Gnemi and Randi Rae Henderson Gnemi

Marco Dickens and Kimberly Dickens

Henry Womack and Donna Harris

Fredrick McClinton and Kia Redmond

Daniel Earnest Myvett and Mercedes Myvett

Charles Newman II and Brandi Newman

Earnest Middleton and Kempestt Middleton

