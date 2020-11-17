GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Kierra Gee, 26, 205 Ruth Circle, Apt. A, malicious mischief (warrant, two counts), released on bond.
Makiyia Keimijah Sims, 19, 802 Ave. G, false reporting of crimes, malicious mischief (warrant), released on bond.
James Anthony Williams, 29, 2017 County Road 199, shoplifting (warrant), possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, released on bond.
Eric Terrell Davidson, 29, 701 2nd Ave. North, disturbing the peace, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Shantae Williams, 24, 2017 Basket St., contempt of court (failure to appear), jailed.
Demarcus Conner, 19, 2900 Browning Road, Apt. 1E, possession of marijuana, jailed.
Christopher Blount, 31, 538 Taylor Drive, possession of a stolen firearm, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, jailed.
Patrick Wiltsie, 25, 536 Taylor Drive, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to fire coming from the front of a vehicle at 1620 Main St.
Responded to a leak that was capped off at 115 West Percy St.
Responded to a fire from a receptacle short at 1301 Jordan St., Apt. B, that was out on arrival.
