GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Jatarous Draeshund Westbrook, 21, 203 Centennial Drive, domestic violence (first offense), released on bond.
Patrick Heinrich, 41, 1202 W. President Ave., shoplifting, released on bond.
Lavoris Gilbert, 27, 700 E. Martin Luther King Drive, Apt. 4C, domestic violence (two counts), released on bond.
Taighe Stewart, 27, 104 Country Club Drive, malicious mischief, released on bond.
Jason Hood, 26, 1105 Grenada Blvd. Ext., expired tag, released on own recognizance.
Nicholas Keys, 26, 101 Maple St., speeding, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.