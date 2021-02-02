GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Lance Vincent Moore, 27, 1105 River Road, Apt. 4, contempt of court, jailed.
Eddie Swinney, 31, 6061 County Road 514, Apt. 8A, Itta Bena, contempt of court (three counts), released on bond.
Maximilian Bradford, 24, 208 Second Ave. N., shoplifting, released on bond.
Torrance Garner, 25, 206 McLemore St., domestic violence, jailed.
Angela Hawkins, 45, animal cruelty, 700 E. Martin Luther King Drive, Apt. 4G.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Arthur Easley, 45, 1204 Ingram St., Moorhead, armed robbery warrant, jailed.
Jaclyn Preston, 38, 1615 Mississippi 7, no tag, suspended driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor charge), possession of a controlled substance (felony charge), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
J.C. Stewart, 42, 300 Sunflower Road, Apt. 9, Itta Bena, burglary of a dwelling, jailed.
Walter Brown Jr., 57, 600 County Road 514, Apt. 3A, Itta Bena, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Jacob Copper, 23, 12122 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago, speeding, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a bathroom fire at 401 Montgomery St.
Responded to a small grass fire in front of Walmart.
Responded to a small trash fire at the intersection of U.S. 82 and Bowie Lane.
Responded to a trash fire at the rear of 1221 McLean St.
