GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Earl Lee Taylor, 31, 45700 County Road 507, Unit 32H, Itta Bena, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, no tag, released on bond.
Kenneth Sherrod, 52, 600 Mississippi Ave., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, jailed.
Robert McGee, 26, 3402 Wyoming St., Kansas City, Missouri, possession of marijuana enhanced by the possession of a firearm, jailed.
Antoine Moore, 42, 4007 McLean St., disturbing the peace, released on bond.
Patrick Anderson Heinrick, 41, 1202 W. President Ave., contempt of court (two counts), released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Kines Peterson, 40, 1422 Grenada Blvd. Ext., drug court violation (warrant), jailed.
