GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Ricky Hill Sr., 50, 222 Nichols Ave., receiving stolen property, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Marquis Thaddus Hall, 26, 766 Natchez St., Webb, DUI refusal, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
