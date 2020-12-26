GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Avant Burnside, 18, 339 W. Adams Ave., carrying a concealed weapon, released on own recognizance.
Alfredquick Derron Smith, 50, 1013 Lindsey Ave., simple assault to create fear, trespassing, released on own recognizance.
De’Aries Smith, 28, 111 Meadowlark St., contempt of court (failure to appear), released on bond.
