GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Breland Marrett, 26, 308 Tenth Ave., intervention court, jailed.
Dynetta Shipp, 39, 1200 Cotton St., intervention court, jailed.
Edward Pugh, 47, 614 State St., intervention court, jailed.
Derek Greer, 30, 1202 W. Claiborne Ave., contempt of court warrant, jailed.
Tyshun Thompson, 41, address unknown, domestic violence (simple assault), released on bond.
Eldrian Hogan, 33, 512 E. Washington St., domestic violence (simple assault), jailed.
Quatarious Harris, 23, 323 McCool St., domestic violence warrant, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Tommie Carter Jr., 57, 108 Mockingbird Lane, public drunkenness, jailed.
Ruby Gray, 54, 5345 Silver Ridge Road, Starkville, DUI (first), possession of a controlled substance, Winona Police Department arrest, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a stove fire at 500 E. Monroe Ave. that was out on arrival.
