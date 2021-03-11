• GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Torquesia Dates, 28, 413 Grand Ave., simple assault, released on bond.
• LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Alexis A. Bridges, 23, address not available, absent without leave (warrant), released on own recognizance.
Curtis Lee Patton, 57, 50500 County Road 512, Lot 11, domestic violence, jailed.
