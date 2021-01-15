LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Demario Davis, 31, 3800 Baldwin Road (Delta Correctional Facility), possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, Mississippi Department of Corrections arrest, jailed.
Coty Aaron Canady, 28, 37 Shaffer Road, Duncan, DUI (first), no driver’s license, no insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
