GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Stacy Regular Jr., 27, 131 Ridgeland Road, contempt of court, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Melvin Hudson, 57, 109 Kennedy Drive, Itta Bena, domestic violence, released on bond.
Jasmine Edwards, 27, 45700 County Road 507, Apt. 6, malicious mischief, released on bond.
Myles Fisher, 28, 250 Cypress Lane, Apt. 13B, Greenville, simple assault, released on bond.
Jaytevis Starks, 20, address unavailable, house burglary, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.