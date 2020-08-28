GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Brandon Lancaster, 30, 1101 Henderson St., contempt of court (bench warrant), released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
April Bullard, 33, 529 County Road 220, simple assault, released on bond.
Floyd Wendell Wacker, 37, 1521 County Road 121 Carrollton, timber theft, released on bond.
Demetric Dodd, 40, 1113 Saffold Ave., DUI (first), failure to yield to right of way, seat-belt violation, no proof of insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Denise Chamblee, 38, 20617 U.S. 49, Union, reckless driving, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, jailed.
