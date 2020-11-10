GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Victoria Fields, 29, 405 Martin St., domestic violence (simple assault), jailed.
Charles Houston, 405 Martin St., domestic violence (simple assault), jailed.
Kija Wynn, 21, 2200 Mabyline St., domestic violence (simple assault), jailed.
Kiera Lee, 29, address not available, contempt of court, released on bond.
Angie Woods, 55, 606 Pine St., domestic violence (simple assault), jailed.
Robert Carter, 54, 606 Pine St., domestic violence (simple assault), jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Antonio Jones, 20, 209 Ruth Circle, possession of a stolen firearm (two counts), jailed.
Tyrice Lucas, 29, 903 Grenada Blvd., disorderly conduct, disobeying a lawful order, disturbance of the peace, disturbance of a family, jailed.
Javier S. Montealzmo, 30, 11017 County Road 147, DUI (first), no driver’s license, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on own recognizance.
Michael Phillips, 36, 126 Maple St., Tchula, DUI (first), suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, expired tag, jailed.
Reginald Lamar Smith, 41, 1620 Elzy Ave., Apt. 626, DUI (first), no driver’s license, no insurance, DUI child endangerment, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Robert Wayne Vance II, 24, 1515 County Road 180, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on own recognizance.
Larry Watson, 60, 672 N. Fourth St., Memphis, Tennessee, DUI (first), no driver’s license, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Amber Wiggins, 35, address not available, drug court violation, jailed.
Justin Hardy, 32, 1276 County Road 73, speeding, suspended driver’s license, DUI (third offense), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Sylvester Craft, 42, 301 Sunflower Road, Apt. 36, Itta Bena, malicious mischief (two counts), jailed.
Arthur Lee Cross, 67, 301 Sunflower Road, Apt. 17, Itta Bena, DUI (first), no driver’s license, no insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Stood by at 600 Third Ave. N. while Atmos Energy checked the scene.
