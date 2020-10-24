GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Tracey J. Gilbert, 30, 111 Western Circle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, speeding, released on bond.
Ivery Gene Washington, 49, 105 Elm St., Apt. A, no driver’s license, no insurance, running a stop sign, released on bond.
Xavier Alexander Lucas, 20, 1244 Glendale Circle, failure to yield right of way, suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, released on bond.
Carla Gladness, 33, 147 Ridgeland Road, suspended driver’s license, expired tag, no insurance, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Heather Nicole Beech, 34, address not known, grand larceny, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Advised occupants at 1000 Broad that trash can’t be burned in the backyard.
Assisted a resident back into her wheelchair at 805 McLean St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.