GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Keyralos Arthur Brown, 31, 607 Mimosa St., failure to appear, released on bond.
Dominique Hays, 34, 411 McGehee St., contempt of court, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Sam Goodwin Harris, 19, 611 E. Barton Ave., possession of marijuana, reckless driving, released on bond.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a vehicle on a fire at Nichols Avenue and Ash Street. There was water and fire damage throughout.
