GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Christopher Smith, 37, 532 County Road 392, Minter City, simple assault (warrant), released on bond.
Angel Allison, 35, 1203 Elzy Ave., Apt. 63, contempt of court (four counts), released on bond.
Janiyah Lawrence, 21, 701 E. McLaurin St., trespassing, simple assault, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Javonta Lindsey, 24, 418 Jason Lane, family disturbance, jailed.
Jaylin White, 24, 1412 Grenada Blvd., possession of a controlled substance, jailed.
Adreyunna Edwards, 20, 352 W. Pecan St., Grenada, aggravated domestic violence, armed robbery, Winona Police Department arrest, released to the Winona Police Department.
