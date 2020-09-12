The following cases were disposed of in the Aug. 12, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Zyrian Kyrise Carradine, 20, 307 Montgomery St., petit larceny, $494.25, sentenced to 20 days, two days suspended.
Brian Carter, 34, 100 Riverview Road, Unit 1, improper lane usage, $118; possession of a controlled substance, $494.25; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, $293.
Steven Cason (Shedd), 19, 710 Fifth St., Leland, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), case set for arraignment Nov. 18.
Fitzgerald Darby, 38, 724 Cotton St., domestic violence (simple assault, second offense), ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling, $210, sentenced to 30 days, nine days suspended.
Jahcoby Edwards, 24, 45700 County Road 507, Unit 31H, Itta Bena, no driver’s license, $363; child restraint violation, $118.
Roxanne Hall, 68, 202 W. Adams Ave., tall weeds and grass (violation of city code), $374.25.
Natasha Hammond, 26, 107 Boyd Circle, DUI (first), $566, ordered to attend and complete MASEP; no driver’s license, case passed to file; careless driving, case passed to file; DUI (first), ordered to attend and complete MASEP, $566; no license plates, case passed to file; no driver’s license (second), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file.
Montrellis Hemphill, 39, 1302 Carrollton Ave., Unit B, DUI (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18; driving with a suspended license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18; seat-belt violation, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18.
Brandon Hobson, 20, 1310 Grenada Blvd., trespassing after notice of non-permission, bench warrant issued (failure to appear).
Cordarius Hoskins, 19, 1121 Cotton St., illegal possession, sale or shooting of fireworks, case passed to file, $100.
Trashunda Ivory, 19, 1106 Yazoo St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18; resisting arrest, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18.
Tasheka Johnson, 30, 1301 Mississippi Ave., Unit 2B, simple assault, $444.25; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file.
Jaikherrick Lawrence, 22, 700 E. Martin Luther King Drive, Unit 10A, trespassing after notice of non-permission, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18; simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18; no driver’s license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18; disregarding a traffic device, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18.
Jeannette Lewis, 38, 101 Boyd Circle, Unit 21, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
John Lewis Jr., 24, 211 Ave. G, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18; cruelty to animals, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18.
Tyler Tion Matthews, 22, 1309 Ave. E, Unit F, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file.
Deona McGee, 25, 1519 Highland Ave., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling, $494.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended.
Devonte McGee, 24, 215 W. Scott St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18.
Akilah Ktavia Myles, 19, 2011 Williams St., malicious mischief, case passed to file, $100.
Maurice Robertson, 29, 825 Front St., Tchula, improper equipment, $213; no driver’s license, $343; malicious mischief, case passed to file.
Tanya Shack, 47, 430 W. Taft St., simple assault, $444.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended.
Nyliayh Stewart, 21, 1317 Royal Oaks Drive, Memphis, telephone harassment, case set for arraignment Nov. 18.
Latoya A. Stokes, 35, 6651 Shaker Lane, Memphis, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; bail bond jumping, case passed to file.
Eric Totten, 29, 1303 Roosevelt Ave., Unit E, possession of marijuana (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18; domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Nov. 18.
J’von Townsend, 20, 109 Young St., petit larceny, case set for trial Sept. 30; reckless driving, case set for trial Sept. 30; leaving the scene of an accident, case set for trial Sept. 30; resisting arrest, case set for trial Sept. 30; seat-belt violation, case set for trial Sept. 30; disregarding a traffic device, case set for trial Sept. 30; disregarding a traffic device, case set for trial Sept. 30; disregarding a traffic device, case set for trial Sept. 30; disregarding a traffic device, case set for trial Sept. 30.
The following cases were disposed of in the Aug. 19, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Toris Jackson Jr., 20, 301 Ave. H, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with the Police Department.
Necarlious Johnson, 38, 1313 Roosevelt Ave., Unit H, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), $494.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended, ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling.
Stacy Regular Jr., 27, 131 Ridgeland Road, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9.
Khari Beverly, 29, 220 Ave. G, Unit B, malicious mischief, found not guilty; malicious mischief, found not guilty.
Joe Demetrius Binion, 23, 1223 McLean St., careless driving, case passed to file.
Kyla Cole, 20, 104 W. President Ave., Unit 9, simple assault, found not guilty.
Kevin Michale Harrell Jr., 28, 304 W. Scott St., malicious mischief, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9; disturbing the peace, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9.
Jessica Hayes, 30, 300 E. Railroad Ave., Sidon, simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), found not guilty.
Keinijah Horton, 19, 703 Ash St., Unit B, case dismissed, complainant failed to appear.
Kendrix House Jr., 21, 2111 Grenada Blvd., malicious mischief, case passed to file, $50; cyberstalking (email threats and harassment), found not guilty.
Tyisha Kinds, 24, 406 W. Monroe Ave., Unit C, disturbing the peace, $644.25; disturbing the peace, $624.25.
Shanarius Lindsey, 25, 101 Riverside Drive, Apt. 6, ran stop sign (first offense), case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Dillion Mays, 21, 311 E. Market St., Apt. A, simple assault, case dismissed, unable to locate affiant.
Cordero Moore, 32, 130 W. Taft St., $644.25, sentenced to 30 days, 25 days suspended.
Annette Polk, 42, 2111 Grenada Blvd., telephone harassment, case passed to file, $50.
Angela Riley, 44, 700 McLean St., malicious mischief, case set for trial Sept. 30.
Tanesha F. Streeter, 33, 49898 County Road 512, Sidon, simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear); contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear).
Barry Lenard Young, 30, 109 Weir St., Unit B, Sidon, simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), found not guilty.
