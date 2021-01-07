GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Cordell Phams, 34, 305 Barrentine St., malicious mischief, released on bond.
Richard Stanley, 29, 1208 Glendale Circle, no driver’s license, released on bond.
Steele Hardin, 26, address not available, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding, jailed.
Gene Wright, 34, address not available, domestic violence, possession of marijuana, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Kines Peterson, 40, 1244 Grenada Blvd. Ext., drug court bench warrant issued, jailed.
