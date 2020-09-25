GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Sylvester Craft Jr., 42, 100 Freedom St., suspended driver’s license, no insurance, released on own recognizance.
Joel Harper Blake Jr., 39, address unknown, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, failure to signal, released on bond.
Brandon Lancaster, 30, 709 Cotton St., contempt of court, willful trespassing, shoplifting, jailed.
Zedric Davis, 25, address unknown, felony evading, grand larceny, careless driving, reckless driving, disregard to a traffic device (three counts), suspended driver’s license, resisting arrest, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Meldrick McCall, 33, 210 E. Taft St., suspended driver’s license, window-tint violation, possession of a firearm by a felon, jailed.
