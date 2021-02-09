GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Lance Moore, 37, 1105 River Road, Apt. 4, simple assault, jailed.
Kendrick Washington, 31, 124 W. Taft St., DUI (first), careless driving, released on bond.
Erick Martez Love, 34, 510 Willow St., careless driving with a suspended license, released on bond.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a call of a fire at 3011 U.S. 82 E. The Leflore County Volunteer Fire Department responded first and extinguished the fire.
