A 48-year-old North Carrollton man has been charged with trafficking more than a pound of methamphetamine into Carroll County.
Kelvin Stanciel was arrested by Carroll County deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents Tuesday following a traffic stop on Mississippi 7 near the border with Leflore County, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Department press release.
Stanciel was charged with aggravated trafficking and taken to the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility, where he remained Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff Clint Walker said Stanciel will have his initial court appearance in Carroll County Thursday.
An aggravated trafficking charge is applied when more than 200 grams of a Schedule 1 controlled substance is believed to be involved, Walker said. If convicted on that charge, a person can face 25 years to life in prison.
During the arrest, which is part of an ongoing drug investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, deputies and agents seized the methamphetamine as well as Stanciel’s 2013 GMC truck and $5,000 in cash, according to the press release.
