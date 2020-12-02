GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Dalton Lipe, 23, 187 Lowry Road, Boyle, receiving stolen property, jailed.
Vakarious Stasher, 27, 208 Barnwell St., domestic violence (simple assault), jailed.
Julius Browne, 45, 218 Medgar Evers Blvd., Itta Bena, driving with a suspended license, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Joe Willie Barner, 39, 601 McNease St., contempt of court, jailed.
