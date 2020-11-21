GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Brittney M. Hawkins, 31, 601 McNease St., false pretenses, released on bond.
Keith Phillips, 24, 302 Janet Davis Circle, Indianola, false pretenses, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
L.C. Williams, 39, 211 Ave. F, contempt of court, released on bond.
