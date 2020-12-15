GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Jaqurrius Williams, 22, 6310 Collinwood Road, Horn Lake, window-tint violation, possession of marijuana, released on bond.
Angela Linwood, 42, 512 N. Stone Ave., embezzlement, released on bond.
Shakeeha Nicole Crain, 36, 1304 Roosevelt Ave., Apt. 6, malicious mischief, disturbing the peace, no driver’s license, no insurance, possession of marijuana, released on bond.
Tammy Little, 42, 911 Grenada Blvd., shoplifting (warrant), released on bond.
Stacy Griffith, 32, 1660 Bell Road, Courtland, possession of a controlled substance, released on own recognizance.
Kyesha Jordan, 20, 1317 Alla Court, DUI (first), no insurance, improper lane usage, released on bond.
