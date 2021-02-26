GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a microwave fire that caused minor damage to a cabinet door at 404 East Market St.
Responded to a mistakenly placed hot item in a plastic laundry bag at 718 Ave. I. Fire was out upon arrival.
Responded to a garbage box fire behind Big Lots.
