GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Charlie Criss, 41, 1011 Eastlawn Drive, domestic violence, released on bond.
Henry Hemphill, 32, 506 Hope St., no seat belt, jailed.
Charleston Issac, 40, 421 W. Harding Ave., contempt of court (two counts), domestic violence, jailed.
Travis Clark, 19, 509 Hope St., domestic violence, jailed.
