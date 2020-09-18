GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Kenneth Kent Sherrod, 52, 600 Mississippi Ave., violation of intervention court conditions, jailed.
Jonathan Hemphill, 32, 437 Ash St., possession of marijuana, released on bond.
Larry Woods, 59, 705 Linden Ave., auto burglary, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Chad Wilson, 40, 2916 Mississippi 8, Philipp, or 2916 Sunset Drive, Grenada, family disturbance, resisting arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer (two counts), jailed.
