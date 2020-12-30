GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Jeffie Sims, 42, 309 N. Stone Ave., possession of a controlled substance, released on bond.
Quincy Issac, 29, 726 Ave. I, domestic violence (first), released per municipal judge Carlos Palmer.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Quadril Abron, 45, 31279 Mississippi 442, disorderly conduct, jailed.
