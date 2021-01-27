GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Ricky Hill Sr., 25, 1640 Aquarena Springs Drive, Apt. 1901, San Marcos, Texas, contempt of court (two counts), jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Easiar Bradley, 22, 6330 Heather Cove, Horn Lake, absent without leave (warrant), released on own recognizance.
Gage Wesley, 21, 1021 Laughlin Road, Boyle, absent without leave (warrant), released on own recognizance.
Quentin Williams, 34, 622 Mimosa St., contempt of court, released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.