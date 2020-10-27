GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Josilette Davis, 24, 504 Roosevelt Ave., shoplifting (warrant), released on own recognizance.
Christopher Satterwhite, 24, address not available, false pretenses (felony), jailed.
Steven Morrow, 31, 408 E. Market St., running a stop sign, suspended driver’s license, released on bond.
George Walker, 45, 3345 Russell Road, Lot A4, no driver’s license, released on bond.
Torrance Garner, 25, 313 Broad St., disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, simple assault on an officer (two counts), disorderly conduct, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Roy Junior Lucas, 58, 2705 George White Circle, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Larry A. Miller, 32, 506 McCool St., DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Unoha Pitchford, 41, 37 Pecan Ave., Tchula, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Arthur James Reed Jr., 49, 4349 King Circle, careless driving, no insurance, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Taighe Stewart, 27, 104 Country Club Drive, disregarding a traffic device, jailed.
Tony Terrell Taylor, 37, 405 State St., DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Ashley Billings, 37, 3234 County Road 165, violation of intervention curt, jailed.
Latoya Renee Brown, 38, 214 W. Gibbs St., DUI (first), suspended driver’s license, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Riley Lee Chancey, 45, 1317 Fifth St., Largo, Florida, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Christian Allen Cooper, 19, 114 Swan Drive, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Marquellus Davis, 19, 403 Third Ave. N., possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a stolen firearm, jailed.
Jeffery Fluker, 54, 412 Rising Sun Circle, DUI (second), suspended driver’s license, no insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
